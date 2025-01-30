A major accident occurred in Vyttila, Kochi, on January 27, after a woman on a scooter made a wrong turn, triggering a chain collision involving multiple vehicles. CCTV footage shows the woman riding against traffic before abruptly stopping in the middle of the road. A biker trying to avoid her applied sudden brakes, causing a private bus behind him to halt. This led to a school bus and two other private buses crashing into one another. The viral video has shocked viewers, highlighting reckless driving. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, but bus passengers had to disembark and continue on foot. Authorities are investigating the incident. Karnataka: Female Passenger Leans out of Bus Window While Attempting To Vomit in Chamarajanagar, Hit by Tanker; Dies on Spot.

Massive Vehicle Pile-Up in Kochi After Woman Takes Wrong Turn on Scooter

ஒரே ஒரு ஆபாயில், பல வண்டிகள் காலி 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4PnjuGb6KB — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee) January 28, 2025

