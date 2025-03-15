A tragic accident occurred near the Temblai Gate flyover in Kolhapur city around 2 am on Saturday when a speeding car rammed into nine parked vehicles along the service road. The driver, Dheeraj Patil from Sadoli village in Kolhapur district, lost his life in the crash. Police believe he may have suffered a heart attack while driving, leading to a loss of control and sudden acceleration. Kolhapur Accident: Student Crushed to Death Under Tractor-Trolley While Returning Home After Scholarship Exam in Maharashtra’s Bambavade, Horrific Video Surfaces.

@imvivekgupta

कार चलाते समय आया हार्ट अटैक, हो गया बड़ा हादसा..

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)