A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, when a 14-year-old student was tragically crushed to death under a tractor-trolley while returning home after appearing for a scholarship exam. The accident occurred in Bambavade, under Shahuwadi tehsil, when the victim, identified as Shridhar Sanjay Whanangde, slipped while attempting to disembark from the moving vehicle. The CCTV footage, which surfaced on social media on February 13, shows the student losing his footing and falling under the wheels of the tractor-trolley. Shridhar, a resident of Whanagdevwadi village, was on his way home when the unfortunate incident took place. Shahuwadi police have registered a case against the tractor driver in connection with the accident. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

14-Year-Old Crushed Under Moving Trolley in Kolhapur's Bambavade Village

The deceased student has been identified as 14-year-old Shridhar Sanjay Whanangde, a resident of#Whanagdevwadi village in Shahuwadi Tehsil in Kolhapur district. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 13, 2025

