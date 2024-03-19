In a potentially surprising political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might announce Dr Kumar Vishwas as a candidate for the Meerut parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Reliable sources within the BJP suggest that preliminary discussions have already taken place, with a formal decision expected to receive the nod during the forthcoming BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting. Taranjit Singh Sandhu Joins BJP: Ex-Indian Ambassador to US Joins Bhartiya Janata Party in Vinod Tawde's Presence (Watch Video).

Kumar Vishwas to Contest Lok Sabha Election From Meerut?

The BJP is again to spring a surprise by the most likely to announce Kumar Vishwas its party nominee for Uttar Pradesh's Meerut LS seat. Sources in BJP hinted about saying that a formal discussion on it has already been taken .. Decision likely to be approved at the next… — Rajesh Kumar Thakur (@hajipurrajesh) March 19, 2024

Kumar Vishwas a BJP Candidate?

