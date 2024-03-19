Former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party general secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday, March 19. "In the last 10 years, I have worked closely with PM Modi's leadership, especially in the relationship with the United States and Sri Lanka...PM Modi is development focussed...Development is very much needed today and this development should reach Amritsar too. So, I thank the party president, the Prime Minister, Home Minister who encouraged me for the new path of service to the nation that I am entering," Sandhu said. He is likely to be fielded from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat. Syed Jafar Joins BJP: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s Close Aide Jumps Ship in Presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu Joins BJP

#WATCH | India's former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins the BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/krYAqi0FjX — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

US Ambassador Joins BJP

Former Ambassador of India to the United States Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/lWrLYkmcRv — BJP (@BJP4India) March 19, 2024

