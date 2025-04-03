Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool N Kanal has written to BookMyShow, requesting the platform to refrain from hosting comedian Kunal Kamra’s future shows. Kanal, addressing the letter to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., expressed concerns over Kamra’s alleged defamatory remarks against political leaders, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers. In his letter, Kanal accused Kamra of engaging in a “sustained campaign of vilification and defamation” under the guise of humor. He claimed that Kamra’s statements were scripted, provocative, and malicious, crossing ethical and legal boundaries. According to Kanal, these remarks have the potential to incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony, particularly in Mumbai. He urged BookMyShow to take a responsible stand by discontinuing Kamra’s shows on their platform, warning that continued support could be seen as an endorsement of divisive rhetoric. Kunal Kamra Controversy: Mumbai Police Issue Third Summons to Standup Comedian, Ask To Appear on April 5.

Rahool N Kanal Urges BookMyShow to Discontinue Comedian’s Shows

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena Gen Sec Rahool Kanal writes to BookMyShow, urging them to stop providing a ticketing platform for comedian Kunal Kamra’s future shows Views? #kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/1zyWS1jA8F — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)