The scenic landscapes of Ladakh have become even more breathtaking after a fresh spell of snowfall. The snow-covered mountains and valleys have created a picturesque sight, attracting tourists and photographers alike. According to reports, several areas, including Leh and Kargil, experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to a dip in temperatures. While the snowfall has added to the region’s beauty, it has also affected road connectivity, with authorities advising caution for travelers. Snowfall in Ladakh: First Snowfall of Season Brings ‘White’ Joy to Residents (See Pic and Video).

Ladakh Turns into Winter Wonderland as Fresh Snowfall Covers Mountains

#WATCH | Ladakh becomes picturesque as the region receives fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/3KLJDikqHO — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

