It seems winter has arrived early in India as Uttarakhand's Kedarnath temple received fresh snowfall today, October 6, whereas several areas in Jammu and Kashmir were blanketed by thick snow. Multiple videos going viral on social media show people enjoying the change in weather as Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall. Besides Kedarnath, fresh snowfall was also witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. A video shared by DD News showed the season’s first snowfall blanketing Guldanda at 9,555 ft on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway. The Akashvani Humbatingla in Kargil, the world’s highest radio station, also witnessed the season's first snowfall. Meanwhile, fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains brought a sharp dip in Kashmir's temperature. According to a report in PTI, snowfall was reported from Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Bangus in Kupwara, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley and other higher-altitude areas.

Kedarnath Receives Fresh Snowfall

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/N35QVE0JMz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025

Guldanda in Doda Receives Season's First Snowfall

#Doda (J&K): Season’s first snowfall blankets Guldanda at 9,555 ft on the #Bhadarwah-#Pathankot highway, rekindling hopes for tourism revival in Bhaderwah valley.#Tourism players say fresh snow over Guldanda, Chattergalla & the mighty #Ashapati and #Kailash peaks will help draw… pic.twitter.com/prmj2kb8HQ — DD NEWS JAMMU | डीडी न्यूज़ जम्मू (@ddnews_jammu) October 6, 2025

Akashvani Humbatingla, World’s Highest Radio Station in Kargil, Receives Season's First Snowfall

Snowy wonder!! Season's first snowfall at the world’s highest radio station, Akashvani Humbatingla at Kargil.@MIB_India @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/MzEsIunNlF — Akashvani आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 6, 2025

Snowfall Witnessed in Several Areas of Jammu and Kashmir

STORY | Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rainfall in plains bring sharp dip in Kashmir temperature Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and showers in the plains of Kashmir on Monday led to a sharp drop in day temperatures in the valley, officials said. Snowfall was reported… pic.twitter.com/jPYbzetCgS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025

