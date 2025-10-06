It seems winter has arrived early in India as Uttarakhand's Kedarnath temple received fresh snowfall today, October 6, whereas several areas in Jammu and Kashmir were blanketed by thick snow. Multiple videos going viral on social media show people enjoying the change in weather as Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall. Besides Kedarnath, fresh snowfall was also witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. A video shared by DD News showed the season’s first snowfall blanketing Guldanda at 9,555 ft on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway. The Akashvani Humbatingla in Kargil, the world’s highest radio station, also witnessed the season's first snowfall. Meanwhile, fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains brought a sharp dip in Kashmir's temperature. According to a report in PTI, snowfall was reported from Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, Zojila Pass, Bangus in Kupwara, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley and other higher-altitude areas.

Kedarnath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Guldanda in Doda Receives Season's First Snowfall

Akashvani Humbatingla, World’s Highest Radio Station in Kargil, Receives Season's First Snowfall

Snowfall Witnessed in Several Areas of Jammu and Kashmir

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

