Ladakh, known as the "Landn as t of High Passes," has begun to bring cheers among locals and tourists alike following a fresh bout of snowfall on Sunday, November 24. Following the snowfall, many places of Ladakh, including the villages adjacent to Leh city, turned into a winter wonderland. Sharing a picture of the snow-covered area, the Ladakh Secretary took to X and wrote, “November Snow." A video showing snowfall in Leh-Ladakh has also surfaced on social media. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam Receive First Snowfall of the Season; Rainfall Expected in Srinagar (Watch Video).

'November Snow'

Snowfall in Ladakh

Leh received its first snowfall this season, turning the city into a winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/CT1F2KRBNi — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) November 24, 2024

