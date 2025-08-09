Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared an update about the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme today, August 9. Speaking at an event in Akola, Eknath Shinde said, "When the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was started, the opposition said that this is an election slogan, this is a false assurance." Shinde further clarified that the opposition can spread as many rumours as they want, but the Ladki Bahin Yojana will never be stopped. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Nearly 26.34 Lakh Beneficiaries Declared Ineligible Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme; Maharashtra Govt Suspends Benefit Till Further Scrutiny.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Will Never Be Stopped, Says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde Addresses Gathering in Akola

