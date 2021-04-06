Leopard Attack Reported at Green Belt Park in Jammu, One Injured (Watch Video)

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: One person injured after being attacked by a leopard in Green Belt Park in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu. Wildlife department is present at the spot. Efforts to capture it are underway. pic.twitter.com/HocS8fpfS5 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

