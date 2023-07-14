In a shocking incident, a local teenage goatherd brought two leopard cubs from a forest near Kotla village in Nuh district on Friday. Upon learning about the incident, Forest Department officials reached the spot and took custody of the cubs. "A boy had taken his goats for herding in the jungle and brought the leopard cubs to his home. One of the cubs is male the other is female. They are fine and we will take them to the jungle," said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar. He added that the authorities will try to unite the cubs with their mother. If they do not unite with their mother, the cubs will be shifted to a rescue centre or zoo, he stated. Leopard Cub Found in Park in UP's Meerut, Tied With String By Children; Reunited with Mother by Forest Department (Watch Video).

Leopard Cubs Found in Haryana Video:

#WATCH | Haryana: "A boy had taken his goats for herding in the jungle and brought them (leopard cubs)...One of the cubs is male the other is female. They are fine and we will take them to the jungle. We will try that they unite with their mother...If they do not unite with their… pic.twitter.com/xltKyExBmt — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

