An alarming incident has come to the fore from the Shahjahanpur area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, where a group of children playing in a park stumbled upon a leopard cub. In the video, one of the children tries to hold the cub aggressively, subjecting it to abuse despite its desperate attempts to flee. The child went so far as to tie the cub with a string. The Meerut Forest Division were alerted, and they reunited the cub with the mother leopard. "The leopard cub was reunited with its mother under the supervision of experts today morning around 3.30 AM," the forest department tweeted. Punjab: Leopard Cub Spotted in Hilly Area of Dhar in Pathankot (Watch Video).

Leopard Cub Found in Park:

