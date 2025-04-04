A family in Gujarat's Amreli experienced a terrifying surprise on Wednesday night when a lion entered their kitchen and sat on a wall, staring at them. The family, initially asleep, fled their home in panic and alerted villagers for help. The lion had entered through an opening in the roof. A viral video shows the lion sitting calmly on the wall, peering into the kitchen as villagers used flashlights and noise to scare it off. After nearly two hours, the lion was chased away without any injuries. The incident has left the family and villagers shaken but unharmed. Lions in Gujarat: In Heavy Rains, Family of Big Cat Takes Shelter in Farmer’s Courtyard in Gir Somnath (Watch Video).

Lion in Gujarat:

