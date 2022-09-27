Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will perform the pooja of Goddess Gangamma Thalli at Tirupathi today, September 27. He will also do the darshan of Goddess Gangamma Thalli at Tirupathi. The event will be live streamed on YouTube.

Live: Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tirupati

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)