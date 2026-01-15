A family from Tenali turned Sankranti 2026 into a spectacle to remember by preparing 158 dishes for their son-in-law, showcasing the grandeur of Andhra traditions. Vandanapu Muralikrishna and his wife hosted the lavish feast for their son-in-law Sridatta, who hails from Rajahmundry, and their daughter Maunika, marking their first Sankranti after marriage. In Andhra Pradesh, especially the Godavari region, Sankranti is more than a harvest festival; it’s an emotional celebration where sons-in-law are treated like royalty. Living up to this tradition, the Tenali family prepared an astonishing spread of sweets, snacks, vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. From murukulu, chekkalu, garelu to jaggery-based delights like ariselu, bobbatlu, sunnundulu and kajjikayalu, the feast left guests stunned. Known for its cultural legacy and the wit of Tenali Rama, Tenali once again lived up to its reputation, this time with food that was truly adirepoyela. Simple Rangoli, Muggulu, Kolam Design Ideas For Makar Sankranti 2026.

Andhra Pradesh Family’s Sankranti Feast Breaks the Internet

Andhra #Sankranti vibes! From homemade delicacies to luxury cars In Andhra Alludu (Son-in-Law) = Absolute royalty! In Tenali, a son-in-law was welcomed like a king with a 158-dish feast In Amalapuram, another arrived in a Tesla #Sankranthi #Pongal #Sankranti #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/4DQG3fQTbn — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) January 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist KP Aashish), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

