As veteran Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani Turned 96 on Wednesday, November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a glimpse of his visit to the residence of the veteran BJP leader along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. In the tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Went to Advani Ji's residence and wished him on the occasion of his birthday." Man Collapses During PM Modi Speech Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Asks His Doctors To Check on Person Who Fainted During His Address.

PM Narendra Modi Visits Veteran BJP Leader's Residence

Went to Advani Ji's residence and wished him on the occasion of his birthday. pic.twitter.com/TfvGjSA1uL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2023

PM Modi Wishes LK Advani

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and extended birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence today. pic.twitter.com/eog1N9KpuR — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

