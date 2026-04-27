‘Keep Pyaz in Pocket, Beat the Heat’: Video of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘Pyaz Jugaad’ Goes Viral

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Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone viral after sharing an unusual tip to deal with rising temperatures. Speaking at a public event in Shivpuri, the BJP leader said he avoids air conditioning and instead carries an onion in his pocket to stay cool. “I do not use AC in my car or live in an air-conditioned environment. I just keep an onion in my pocket and everything is fine,” he said, even pulling out an onion to demonstrate. The remark quickly grabbed attention online, with many calling it a classic “pyaz jugaad.” While some social media users mocked the claim, others pointed out that such traditional practices have long been believed to help cope with extreme heat in parts of India. ‘Dukhi Mat Ho Ki Maine Tumhari Supari Le Li’: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Away Tobacco Packet From Woman’s Hand in MP’s Shivpuri (Watch Video).

Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares His Desi Hack To Beat The Heat

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