Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Sunday morning. No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway’s Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said. Madhya Pradesh: Two Coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar Train Catch Fire at Pritam Nagar Station; No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Ratlam Train Fire

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out in the generator car of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Demu train at Pritam Nagar station in Ratlam earlier this morning. The fire was later extinguished. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/hrT3GRGhby — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 23, 2023

