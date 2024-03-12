The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently refused to interfere with a family court order that denied maintenance to a woman on account of the subsistence of her first marriage with another man. The high court stated that a wife should be a "legally wedded wife" for claiming maintenance under section 125 CrPC. The single-judge bench of Justice Prem Narayan Singh also said that the petitioner-woman will be at liberty to avail other remedies such as seeking compensation under Section 22 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Madhya Pradesh High Court Refuses Relief to Police Constable Who Resigned From Service in 1994, Says 'Cannot Withdraw Resignation Once It Is Accepted'.

HC on Maintenance

