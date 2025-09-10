A dhaba cook from Gwalior has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court after receiving a shocking income tax notice of INR 46 crore, despite earning just INR 8,000 to INR 10,000 a month. Ravindra Singh Chauhan, who works in Bhind district, claims the massive transaction stems from a fraudulent bank account opened in his name in Delhi years ago while he was employed at a toll plaza. The cook says he did not know the account or the transactions, which reportedly routed crores through a company called Shaurya Trading. Struggling with his meagre salary, Ravindra had to quit his job and now spends his days visiting income tax offices and police stations. Authorities in Gwalior have expressed helplessness, stating the matter falls under Delhi's jurisdiction. Gwalior Boy Sustains Facial Injury After Razor Blade Found Inside Dettol Soap, Company Responds (Watch Video).

Gwalior Cook Receives INR 46 Crore Tax Notice, Approaches High Court

VIDEO | Gwalior: A cook earning Rs 8,000–10,000 monthly receives Rs 46 crore income tax notice. The victim has now approached the Gwalior High Court. The victim Ravindra Singh Chauhan says, "During my job at a toll company seven years ago, my documents were taken for opening a… pic.twitter.com/LZvib08gNO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2025

