The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently refused to provide relief to a police constable who resigned in 1994, stating that once the application for resignation of an employee has been accepted, there cannot be any withdrawal of the same. The high court bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal said, "...once the resignation was accepted, there cannot be any withdrawal as the bilateral relationship of Master and Servant has seized to exist." The court was hearing a plea filed by a police constable who sought reinstatement in service nearly sixteen years after his resignation was accepted. Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs State Government To Grant Compassionate Appointment to Man Who Lost Parents to Road Accident in 1994.

HC on Resignation

