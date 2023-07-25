On Monday, a Special Police Establishment (SPE) squad from Jabalpur Lokayukta's office allegedly found a patwari of the revenue department in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, swallowing money he had allegedly accepted as a bribe. The Madhya Pradesh Patwari assigned to the Katni district chewed and swallowed the bribe money. In a property dispute, Patwari Gajendra Singh had requested a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the plaintiff Chandan Singh Lodhi. Lodhi then lodged a grievance with Lokayukta Jabalpur. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Cop Taking Bribe in Jaunpur Goes Viral, Suspended.

Government Official Swallows Rs 5,000 He Took as Bribe

A patwari in Katni, allegedly swallowed money he had accepted as a bribe after noticing a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment pic.twitter.com/AgsOyDsnGM — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 24, 2023

