The video of a sub-inspector posted at Badlapur police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district taking bribe went viral. The sub-inspector posted at the police station is taking money from someone outside a shop and then talking about beating someone in the viral video. As soon as this video went viral, ASP Rural suspended the sub-inspector with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Ghaziabad: Youths Create Ruckus, Thrash Traders With Sticks in Busy Market, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Jaunpur Cop Takes Bribe

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)