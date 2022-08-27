The Madras High Court recently said that temples are places of peace. The court further said that unfortunately many times temples become the cause of law and order problems. The Madras High Court's statement came after the court was flooded with cases relating to law and order disturbances at temples.

Check Tweet:

Temples places of peace; unfortunately many times they become cause of law and order problem: Madras High Court report by @ShagunSuryam https://t.co/mkSTqWKxqM — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)