The Madras High Court on Friday, October 3, declined to order a CBI probe into the tragic stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, which claimed 41 lives, Bar and Bench reported. A Bench of Justices M Dhandapani and M Jothiraman noted that the Tamil Nadu Police investigation is still in its early stages and highlighted that the petitioners seeking a central probe were not directly affected by the incident. Taking note of the state government’s assurance, the Court recorded that no political rallies or meetings will be permitted on state or national highways until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are put in place. It also directed the government and political parties to ensure basic amenities, such as drinking water, sanitation, escape routes, and parking, are mandatorily arranged at all future gatherings, even at designated venues. Vijay Tamil Nadu Tour Suspended: TVK Suspends Actor-Politician’s Statewide Tour After 41 Killed in Karur Stampede, New Schedule To Be Announced Soon.

Madras High Court Bars Political Rallies on State, National Highways Pending SOPs

#BREAKING Vijay rally stampede: Madras High Court refuses CBI probe but urges strict conditions for political rallies Read more: https://t.co/ABmvFg8j4k#MadrasHighCourt pic.twitter.com/CpW8A0oFbN — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)