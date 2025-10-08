Today, October 8, the Supreme Court set aside the conviction and death sentence of one Dashwanth, who was accused of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old minor girl. Dashwanth was accused of raping and murdering the minor girl at Mugalivakkam in Tamil Nadu's Chennai in 2017. While acquitting Dashwanth, the Supreme Court ordered his immediate release if he is not wanted in any other case. The Supreme Court held that the prosecution has "miserably faield to prove the vital circumstances." While allowing the appeal filed by Daswhant against his conviction and sentence, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta delivered the verdict. The appellant had challenged a 2018 Madras High Court order, which upheld his conviction and confirmed the death sentence awarded by the trial court. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

