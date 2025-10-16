Recently, the Madras High Court directed Air India Limited to pay a compensation of INR 35,000 to a man who had found a hair in the food packet served to him on the flight. The high court bench of Justice PB Balaji noted that the airline was negligent and had mischievously attempted to shift the liability to the caterer. Although the Madras High Court interfered with the order of the trial court imposing a compensation of INR 1,00,000, the court directed the airline to pay the cost of the suit and the court fee expenses. The court observed while hearing an appeal filed by the airline seeking to set aside the decree and judgment made by the Additional City Civil Court, Chennai. The incident occurred when the man was travelling from Colombo to Chennai. ‘Watching the Stampede Videos Is Painful’: Madras High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Stampede at Vijay’s Rally in Karur.

Madras High Court Asks Air India To Pay INR 35,000 Compensation to Customer

Madras HC Asks @airindia To Pay ₹35K To Man Who Found Hair In Food, Says Airline Attempted To Pass Liability To Catererhttps://t.co/Fthu2SauD9 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)