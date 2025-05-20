In a tragic incident, two women and a young boy lost their lives after heavy rainfall led to a wall collapse in Tamil Nadu's Valaiyangulam in Madurai on Tuesday, May 20. The deceased are being identified as 65-year-old Ammappillai, 55-year-old Vengatti and a 10-year-old boy, Veeramani. The sudden collapse occurred amid persistent downpours that have battered parts of Tamil Nadu. Authorities rushed to the scene and confirmed that a case had been registered. As per Madurai SP Arvind, the Perungudi police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse. Thiruvarur Wall Collapse: Mason Dies After Wall Gives Way Amid Heavy Rain and Winds in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

Wall Collapse Kills 3 in Madurai

Tamil Nadu | A wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Valaiyangulam, Madurai, leading to the death of two women named Ammappillai (age 65) and Vengatti (age 55) and a young boy, Veeramani (age 10). The Perungudi police have registered a case and are investigating the incident:… — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)