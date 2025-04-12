A 38-year-old mason, Anandaraj, tragically lost his life after a wall collapsed during intense rain and gusty winds in the Thiruvarur district, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred near Thiruthuraipoondi while he was resting in his thatched house. The sudden collapse left no time for escape, and authorities later recovered his body from the debris. A video shared by news agency IANS shows the aftermath, with rubble scattered. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. ‘Historic Judgment’: MK Stalin Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s Pending Assent to Bills Adopted by State Assembly.

38-Year-Old Mason Killed as Wall Collapses in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: A 38-year-old mason named Anandaraj died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain and strong winds near Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district. He was resting in his thatched house when the wall gave way. Police recovered the body and have launched an investigation pic.twitter.com/D9lAFTa9ID — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)