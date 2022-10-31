On Monday, the Dongri police said that a case of molestation has been registered against the chairman of Habib Ismail Education Trust of Dongri. Police official said that they filed a case after a 32-year-old teacher alleged that the chairman abused and molested her. "Case registered u/s 354 of IPC (A), 509,506,504 & Atrocity Act," Dongri police said. Two-Finger Test Banned: Ensure Vaginal Laxity Tests to Confirm Rape Not Conducted, Supreme Court Asks Centre and States.

Molestation Case Filed Against Chairman of Habib Ismail Education Trust

