Violent clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. ANI quoted Jalgaon SP M Rajkumar as saying that two FIRs have been registered, and they have arrested 45 people so far. 4 people are injured in the violence. The present situation is peaceful and is under control in the area, the SP said. Maharashtra Violence: Police, Public Vehicles Set on Fire During Clash Between Two Groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Kiradpura Area (See Pics).

Jalgaon Violence

