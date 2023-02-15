The Mumbai Police arrested a man from Borivali for making hoax calls to the Mumbai Police Control Room, under the influence of alcohol. Police officials said that the accused identified as Suraj Jadhav called the PCR and said that there was an RDX in an autorickshaw. After his arrest, cops said that Jadhav has prior cases of murder and theft against him. Mumbai Airport Threat Call Case: Man From Govandi Arrested for Threatening To Blow Up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Man Makes Hoax Call Of RDX In Autorikshaw

Maharashtra | A man, identified as Suraj Jadhav arrested from Borivali for making hoax calls to the Mumbai Police Control Room, under the influence of alcohol, regarding the presence of an RDX in an autorickshaw. Jadhav has prior cases of murder & theft against him: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

