We see political leaders only in public meetings making speeches But these leaders also have some other good qualities. Turns out, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has some real cricketing skills. Shinde took to the field on Sunday and showed his batting prowess as he sent the ball to all parts of the boundary. The enthusiasm of the players also increased by seeing the Chief Minister playing attacking shots. The video of his batting has gone viral on social media. Video: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on His Way Home From Airport, Stops at Vile Parle After Seeing a Car on Fire; Directs Officials To Help.

Eknath Shinde Plays Cricket:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)