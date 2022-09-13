In a video that has gone viral on social media, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde can be seen coming to the aid of a youth whose car suddenly caught fire at Vileparle on the Western Expressway in Mumbai. According to reports, CM Eknatn Shinde was on his way home from the airport when he noticed the incident. Shinde stopped his car and came down while it was raining heavily and even ordered the authorities to help the young man.

Watch Video:

