Eknath Shinde group has won the trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly today with 164 trust votes in favour in the 288-member house. 99 votes were cast against the new government. The floor test was proposed by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar and Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale in the state assembly.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins the trust vote by a 164-99 margin, 3 members abstained from voting. pic.twitter.com/ZbaM54n1fd — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

