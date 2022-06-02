In wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday called a meeting of the Covid-19 task force. Earlier in the day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She developed mild fever & some symptoms said party leader Randeep Surjewala.

