Republic PMARQ's exit polls for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 predict a close contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti is projected to secure 137-157 seats, while the MVA may win 126-146 seats, with others grabbing 2-8 seats out of the total 288. Polling concluded in a single phase today, November 20, with a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent till 5 pm, as reported by the Election Commission. The vote counting is scheduled for November 23. While exit polls hint at the likely outcome, how accurate will these predictions be this time? It is important to remember that exit polls are not always precise and actual results may vary. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Retain Power, Predicts Matrize Survey; Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 by Republic TV P-MARQ

#RepublicPMarqExitPolls2024 | The Mahayuti Alliance likely to get 137-157 seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) 126-146 seats and others between 02-08 seats out of the 288 seats in Maharashtra Check out the most accurate projections on Republic with us! Tune in to watch all live… pic.twitter.com/9IEjdeM8iW — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2024

