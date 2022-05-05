Due to the soaring temperature in Maharashtra's Nagpur, 21 traffic signals in the city will be turned off from 12 noon to 4 pm by DCP traffic Sarang.

Here are the list of signals: Agyaram Devi Chowk, Sardar Patel Chowk, Baidyanath Square under Cotton Market Traffic Zone, Zone 4 Office and Narendra Nagar under Ajni Traffic Zone. Kadabi Chowk, 10 No. Puliya, Bhim Chowk under Indora Traffic Zone Japanese Garden Square, Police Talav and Rathod Lawn square under Sadar Traffic Zone.

Following Traffic Signals Have Been Closed:

With rise in day temperature, around 21 signals will remain off 12 noon to 4 pm. The decision was taken by DCP traffic Sarang Awad.#HotNagpur #SummerVibes pic.twitter.com/CfJTJlq7cG — ProshunTOI (@ProshuncTOI) May 5, 2022

