Controversial self-professed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (nee Kumar) aka KRK finds himself embroiled further in legal troubles, as he is now arrested by Versova police in a separate case for demanding sexual favours in an alleged incident that took place in January 2019. KRK was presented in front of Bandra Court on September 4, where he was further sent to 14-day judicial custody. KRK Arrested: Kamaal R Khan Taken Into Police Custody From Mumbai Airport Over His Controversial Tweet in 2020.

Maharashtra | Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police (File photo) pic.twitter.com/kBd2EFIpDe — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody: Versova Police — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

