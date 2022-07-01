Newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar today met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence Sagar Bungalow in Mumbai. Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 after the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government collapsed.

