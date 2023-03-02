The Nanded-Kurla Holiday Express running between Nanded and Lokmanyatilak Train T Station in Mumbai was caught in a mishap on Thursday. Reportedly, the brake liner of the S4 bogie caught fire. The train was immediately stopped. Meanwhile, no passenger was injured in the mishap. More details are awaited. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Train Wheel Catches Fire:

