In a significant development, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its new National Executive under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with NCP MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Dattatray Tatkare. The reshuffling of the executive comes with the consent of National Youth Congress in-charge Avinash Adik. The move is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the party's structure and leadership. Ajit Pawar Elected as Leader of NCP in Maharashtra Assembly After Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory.

NCP Announces New National Executive Under Ajit Pawar’s Leadership

