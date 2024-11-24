Mumbai, November 24: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday elected its president Ajit Pawar as the leader of the party in the Maharashtra Assembly. The party has won a record 41 seats after contesting 58 constituencies. Ajit Pawar, who broke away from his uncle Sharad Pawar in July 2023, has outsmarted him by winning more seats and has now claimed that the real NCP is headed by him (Ajit Pawar).

Ajit Pawar at his official residence, 'Devgiri', in South Mumbai welcomed the newly elected legislators and reviewed the party’s stellar performance in the Assembly election. He also hailed the Mahayuti’s landslide victory after defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Surges Ahead of Uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Pawar attributed the party’s success to a slew of welfare and development schemes, including Ladki Bahin Yojana, and free electricity. He told the legislators that the Mahayuti government would be a 100 per cent stable government because of an overwhelming mandate given by the voters.

He also said that his focus will be to further strengthen the organisation across the state and regain the national status for NCP. He exhorted the party legislators to contribute in a big way to NCP’s consolidation in the state. He thanked the legislators and party cadres for a team effort that worked wonders for the party by winning a record 41 seats. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Beats NCP (SP) Headed by His Uncle Sharad Pawar in 29 Seats; Here’s the List.

"The election results have shown that the teamwork has paid off and the same teamwork should continue in future too," he said in his speech. "Our victory makes our shoulders heavy with huge responsibilities the people have bestowed upon us for the next five years. We shall spend every moment working to fulfil their aspirations. We shall not spend a single moment speaking against anyone, we will speak only and only for the development of Maharashtra and the welfare of its people," he said.

A section of the party legislators argued that Ajit Pawar has all the capabilities to become the state chief minister. Many posters were displayed outside his residence showing him as the next chief minister.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will meet to discuss the formalities of the government formation and also on the chief minister’s post. Thereafter, the trio is expected to visit Delhi to hold talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Mahayuti sources said that the swearing-in may take place by Wednesday.

