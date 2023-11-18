In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers allegedly threw black paint on writer-author Namdev Jadhav in Pune today, November 18. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per news agency ANI, the incident occurred today in Maharashtra's Pune. The viral clip shows NCP workers reportedly throwing black paint on author Namdev Jadhav. Speaking about the incident, Pune NCP chief Prashant Jagtap said, "A few workers from my party threw black paint on Namdev Jadhav. We take responsibility for the same. The way Namdev Jadhav has been making derogatory comments against our chief, Sharad Pawar, for the last few days isn't acceptable. Therefore, we blackened his face." Maharashtra: ‘Retaliate if Manipur-Like Incident Happens in State’, Says NCP President Sharad Pawar to Party’s Women Wing.

Black Paint Thrown on Namdev Jadhav

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Black paint thrown on writer-author Namdev Jadhav by NCP workers in Pune today. Pune NCP chief Prashant Jagtap says, "A few workers from my party threw black paint on Namdev Jadhav. We take responsibility for the same. The way Namdev Jadhav has been… pic.twitter.com/DgRAPIZghU — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

