Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that people of Nagpur have always given me love and elected me 5 times. "Today I have come to Nagpur for the first time after becoming Deputy Chief Minister. I express my gratitude to the people who have come to show their love for me," he said. Fadnavis, who visited his Nagpur home after his recent victory in the government, received a warm welcome as he took out a road show from the airport.

