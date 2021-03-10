COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra reports 13,659 new #COVID19 cases, 9,913 discharges and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 22,52,057 Total recoveries 20,99,207 Death toll 52,610 Active cases 99,008 pic.twitter.com/GQV7tn8R4l — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)