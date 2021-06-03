Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 15,229 new infections, 307 deaths, and 25,617 recoveries; the recovery rate in the state is 94.73%. There are 2,04,974 active cases in the State, the health bulletin said.

COVID19 | Maharashtra records 15,229 new infections, 307 deaths and 25,617 recoveries; the recovery rate in the state is 94.73%. There are 2,04,974 active cases in the State pic.twitter.com/DuHPFHozMX — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)