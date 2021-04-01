COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra reports 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 28,56,163 Total recoveries: 24,33,368 Active cases: 3,66,533 Death toll: 54,898 pic.twitter.com/aPpugamW74 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

