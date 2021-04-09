Maharashtra reports 58,993 new COVID cases, 45,391 recoveries, and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 32,88,540.

Active cases: 5,34,603.

Total recoveries: 26,95,148.

Death toll: 57,329.

